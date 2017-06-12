Big anniversary to continue with choral summer concert in Bedford

Bedford Choral Society continues to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a concert at the Corn Exchange on Saturday June 17.

The evening will have a pastoral theme, featuring including Michael Hurd’s Shepherds Calendar. Musical director Ian Smith will again be conducting the singers, who will be accompanied by Bedford Sinfonia.

The choir numbers almost 140 singers who come from all walks of life and meet for rehearsals in Biddenham every Monday night.

Society spokesman Roger Barnard said: “I sang Michael Hurd’s Shepherds Calendar at its premiere in 1975, with Southampton Choral Society, and it’s great to be rehearsing it again.”

The singers return to the stage on Saturday August 6 with a concert orchestra in Proms in the Park, with the audience encouraged to brings picnics and wave flags.

And the Corn Exchange hosts another concert by the society on Saturday November 25, when a Elgar’s majestic The Kingdom will be sung. The anniversary year comes to an end with the ever popular carol concert on Saturday December 16.

Visit www.bedfordchoralsociety.org.uk for details about the concerts and how to join the society.