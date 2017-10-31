Beethoven and Schubert are bought to life with Bedford concert

The recipient of a prestigious award will play at the latest concert organised by Bedford Music Club.

Julia Pusker will be playing Beethoven and Schubert, accompanied by Renata Konyicksa on Bedford School’s new grand piano, on Thursday, November 16.

Every year, since 1912, J and A Beare’s, the most respected instrument dealers in the world, have made a gift of a specially made and engraved violin bow to the most promising graduating student from the Royal Academy of Music.

Julia Pusker was the recipient of that prize in 2014. She plays a mix of renowned classics and a romantic repertoire by some of the greatest composers.

The programme includes Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 7 in C minor, Op. 30 No. 2, Bartók’s Rhapsody No. 2, Sz. 90, Szymanowski’s Three Mythes, Op. 30 and Schubert’s Fantasie in C major for Violin and Piano, D. 934.

This concert is the second night of Bedford Music Club’s 2017-18 Music on Thursdays series.

Six annual concerts draw together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing. The next concert in January is the brilliant, newly-formed Albion Quartet at the Bunyan Meeting.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £5 for students and £2 for children. They can be bought on the door, or by calling 01234 261811 or emailing enquiries@bedfordmusicclub.co.uk. Visit www.bedfordmusicclub.co.uk for further details.