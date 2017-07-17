Bedfringe co-director picks her highlights of the forthcoming festival

The Bedfringe festival returns this week, promising shows galore at the Quarry Theatre. Here are co-director Fi Fowler’s picks...

Stand Up Comedy: Patrick Monahan: Rewind Selector 90’s, Friday July 21, 9pm, Main Auditorium. A new stand-up show from multi award winning Patrick Monahan who compares life as an Irish/Iranian teenager in the 90’s. As identity cards and ‘Cool Britannia’ were being introduced, Monahan found himself on the periphery as a teenager – trying to blend in but ending up with all the other ethnic groups! Pat has been coming to Bedfringe for 10 years, bringing cake and hugs with him.

Children’s Theatre: Seska: Fruit Salad. Saturday July 22, 11am and Sunday July23, 10.30am, The Studio Theatre. When Seska comes to town kids laugh out loud and mums faint at his feet! This show contains magic, mayhem and happiness. Exactly what a family needs to start off the summer holidays.

Variety: Pete Firman: Work In Progress, Saturday July 22, 9pm, Main Auditorium. The UK’s leading comedian/magician returns to with his critically acclaimed live show. Recently seen on ITV1’s The Next Great Magician and BBC1’s Let’s Sing & Dance for Comic Relief. Expect Pete’s trademark blend of crowd-pleasing comedy and jaw-dropping magic.

Comedy: Marcel Lucont’s Whine List, Sunday July 23, 7pm, main auditorium. The finest flâneur brings a new interactive show to the baying masses. A kind of self-help group where everyone potentially leaves more depressed. Expect louche musings, deadpan wit and Gallic superiority.

Music: Maxwell Hammer and Smith, Sunday July 23, 9.30pm, The Garden Stage. Join us in the garden as Maxwell, Hammer & Smith close the 2017 festival. The band cover songs from Queen, Eagles, Focus, Boston, Kansas, and Steely Dan, and are noted for the difficult songs they attempt as a three piece – many bands wouldn’t try. The band members have played all over the world and put all their musical knowledge and experience into their show. This is the best way to wind down with an end of festival boogie.

Ticket prices vary. Visit bedfringe.com to book.