Bedfordshire village to take centre stage in production

The premiere of a unique play about Turvey takes place in the village hall next week.

The Bells of Turvey tells the story of the Bell family, who lived in Turvey in the mid 19th century.

It paints a vivid picture of a rural community, from gossipy lacemakers and agricultural labourers to radical shoemakers and the influential Higgins family, all woven together with songs and traditional music.

The play has been written by Poppy Hollman, with music by Tim Brewster, who both live in the village, and features a live band and cast of more than 50 local people, aged from seven to over 70.

The play is presented by Turvey Amateur Theatrical Society. Chair Deborah Evans said: “This has offered an amazing opportunity to bring local people together to remember the lives of earlier villagers. It’s a dramatic and poignant play which celebrates ordinary people who had very little, but made the most of things.”

Writer and director Poppy Hollman said: “The play has been three years in the making and I’m delighted that the cast, crew and wider village community have embraced it so warmly.”

The play runs from November 15 to 18 at 7.30pm. Visit bellsofturvey.org for more.