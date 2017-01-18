Bedford welcomes Bremen for work inspired by town

An orchestral work written by a Bedford composer and inspired by people from the town will be performed at the Corn Exchange next month.

Johnny Parry has rewritten his composition An Anthology of All Things for a full symphony orchestra in Germany, having been commissioned by Bremen University Orchestra and Choir to perform in a cross-continent musical exchange. The result is a concert in Bremen on January 29, followed by a performance at the Corn Exchange on February 5.

The project began five years ago, when Bedford Creative Arts commissioned Parry to write an ambitious new suite of songs with non-professional singers from the area. Community groups and individuals from the town contributed lyrics to the eight movements of the piece, which was first performed at the Corn Exchange in September 2012.

Mr Parry said: “It’s thrilling that it has connected with people on an international scale. The original project was a wonderful experience which created a huge sense of community so I hope everyone feels welcome to join us for the next chapter.”

The Bedford Community Arts Choir have now been invited to Bremen to perform at the Glocke Concert Hall, and the Bremen University 100-piece choir will come to Bedford a week later to perform the piece in an even larger-scale incarnation together with the Bedford Community Arts Choir.

The Bedford concert starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions.

Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044 to book or for more information.