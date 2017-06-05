Bedford play about the man who broke through barriers to become a judge

The remarkable story of a man who broke through multiple barriers to become Britain’s first black judge comes to Bedford on Sunday June 11.

Liverpool-based, Nigerian-born architect-turned-actor Tayo Aluko presents Just An Ordinary Lawyer, which tells the story of Nigerian Tunji Sowande.

Also a fine concert singer and keen cricket lover, he muses on international politics and history as they affect the Black world from Africa to the USA and Britain.

The show, which takes to the stage at The Place, recalls heroic sporting achievements alongside epoch-defining political events. He will be accomoanied by pianist Colin Hazel.

Aluko last appeared at The Place in October 2014, with his acclaimed one-man show Call Mr Robeson.

Aluko said: “The Place is a lovely venue, and I am thrilled to be returning there with a new play.

“If the reception is anything like last time, I’ll leave there a very happy man.”

The show has recently been selected as a rare British contribution to the forthcoming National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in the USA.

The play begins at The Place at 6pm. Visit theplacebedford.org.uk to book.