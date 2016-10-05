Bedford lower school pupil’s get to grips with healthy eating

Last week pupils from four lower schools were treated to a cooking lesson from healthy eating advocate Oli Blanc.

Based on his father, renowned chef Raymond Blanc, Oli has created educational character ‘Henri Le Worm’ to teach children the value of fresh and healthy food.

‘Henri’ and his host of insect friends aim to encourage school age children to cook simple and nutritious meals at home with their families.

Students from Bromham Lower, Ursula Taylor Lower, Carlton Lower and Pinchmill Lower Schools met with Oli last week to find out more about health, cooking and growing their own fruit and vegetables.

Students grilled Oli about his favourite foods and what he grows in his garden, before helping him cook a healthy fruit pudding.

Head teacher of Bromham Lower School Mrs Gilks, said: “Eating right is a big part of our ethos, we have a vegetable patch and even keep chickens here at school so Oli’s visit was a real treat for children and teachers alike; it was fantastic to see the our students engage with the idea of health eating.”

Henri Le Worm offers lesson plans, an interactive website, recipes and an app which promotes a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Councillor Henry Vann, said: “Food and health education in schools supports our aim as a council to provide a bright and environmentally sustainable future for all children in Bedford Borough.

“It is great to see young people taking an interest in growing and cooking their own food.”