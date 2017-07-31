Bedford favourites join indie giants for big day in the park

Bedford band The Wholls will take their place on a line-up of top indie-rock talent at Bedford Park on Saturday August 5.

The acclaimed four-piece have been winning fans around the world, and were signed last year by Sony Music Entertainment – the second-biggest record label in the world.

The have played at huge festivals such as Isle Of Wight, Bestival, Secret Garden Party and Great Escape, with singles playlisted by Radio 1. The band take to the stage at 6.45pm.

Headlining the night are Kaiser Chiefs. The band formed in 2002 and have enjoyed enormous global success since.

Their hits include I Predict a Riot, Every Day I love You Less and Less and Ruby, which became their first UK number one single.

Their second album, Yours Truly, Angry Mob topped the success of their first, reaching the number one spot on the UK albums chart. Frontman Ricky Wilson has become a familiar face on television in the past few years owing to his role as a judge on talent show The Voice.

Welsh rock giants Feeder, whose hits include the Buck Rogers, also feature on the bill, along with young indie hotshots Victoria.

