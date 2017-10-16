Bedford company to stage a Mel Brooks comedy favourite

Mel Brooks’ classic comedy The Producers takes to the stage in Bedford next week.

The plot follows a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant, who come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history – with the aim of leaving their backers out of millions of dollars. But one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit.

The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they manoeuvre their way fecklessly through finding a show – the gloriously offensive Springtime for Hitler – hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction.

At the core of the comedy is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends. The Producers is currently enjoying a revival on the West End.

The show is being presented by Bedford Marianettes at Trinity Arts and Leisure in Bromham Road from Tuesday October 24 to Saturday October 28. It takes to the stage at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets cost £14 for general admission. Concessions are available for all shows at £12. For more information, or to book tickets, call the box office on 07832 845 783, or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/marianettes to book online.