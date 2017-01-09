Be in the crowd as top comic films her new show in Bedford

The Ent Shed at the Gordon Arms will be looking its finest on Thursday January 12 when a top comic films her new show at the venue.

A favourite of the UK comedy circuit, Diane Spencer has performed worldwide delighting crowds with her storytelling comedy. Her new show Seamless follows her confessional style of true-life stories mixed with acerbic wit, crafted jokes and charming onstage persona.

Viking funerals, suicidal penguins, Russian diets, Katie Price, bad sewing and adorable screaming children are among the topics Diane will be covering. The comedian has been described by the Sunday Express as a “filth-firing force of nature, tossing the audience from open-mouthed incredulity to tear-filled guffaws.”

Diane’s stand-up comedy specials have amassed over a quarter of a million views on Youtube and her audience is steadily growing. Seamless will be her seventh stand-up comedy special, and will be available to watch on Youtube in early February.

The show will feature a support slot from a top UK comic and Castle Comedy regular, Paul Revill.

Doors open 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.15pm. Tickets cost £8. Visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk or call 07736 060541 to book.