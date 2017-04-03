Barbecue season brings some strange goings-on in comedy at Bedford venue

The comic side of human frailties and foibles will bring laughter to Bedfordthis weekend when a new comedy takes to the stage.

With the warmer weather on the way, millions of barbecues across Britain are being dusted off and made ready for a summer of service. But for the residents of Willow Dene this will be a barbecue season unlike any other.

BAFTA-nominated writer Brian Wright’s new show Dizzy Boo tales audiences to the fictional housing development of Saxons Mead, where something is most definitely amiss.

Nick Brenner is keen to sell his idyllic home at any cost while an unexpected death affects the barbecue plans, and quite who or what Dizzy Boo is remains a mystery.

Dizzy Boo is being performed at The Place, Bradgate Road, Bedford on Saturday April 8 at 7.30pm.

Theatre spokeswoman Sheryl Anne Hunter said: “While dealing with serious issues, the script is full of wit and broad comedy, allowing us to laugh at human frailties and foibles, aspirations and pretensions.”

Call 01234 354321 or visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets to book or for more information.