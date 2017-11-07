Award-winning ventriloquist ready to prove he’s All Mouth

America’s Got Talent winner, British ventriloquist and comedian Paul Zerdin is coming to Bedford next week.

The new tour features Zerdin and his band of sharp-tongued sidekicks - the precocious Baby, cantankerous OAP Albert and cheeky pre-teen Sam, along with two new characters.

Last year proved to be an extremely busy one for Zerdin on both sides of the Atlantic.

He ended the year as part of a star-studded line-up as Buttons in Cinderella, the London Palladium’s first pantomime in 30 years.

It was a performance that saw high praise for Zerdin, with the Guardian describing him as “an exceptionally good ventriloquist”.

Following a spring UK and US tour, last year also saw Zerdin head to the Las Vegas Strip for a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Described by The Stage as “a ventriloquist for the South Park generation”, Zerdin’s television appearances have included Tonight at The London Palladium and Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show.

The All Mouth tour is coming to Bedford Corn Exchange on Friday November 17.

The show is suitable for ages 15 and above. Tickets cost £17.50. Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044 to book.