Award-winners to help jazz up Monday night with music in Bedford

A popular jazz saxophonist and pianist are the next artists performing at the weekly Bedford Arms jazz session on Monday October 17.

Teno sax player Lluis Mather is an award-winning UK instrumentalist and composer. He has won the Dave Holland Award, was recipient of a Yamaha Scholarship, is one of three 2013/14 Jerwood Fellows “expected to make a significant contribution to British Jazz”, a first class graduate of the Birmingham Conservatoire (course prize for outstanding achievement 2010) and most recently completed an MPhil at Cambridge University.

He has performed headline sets at Cheltenham, Harmonic, Mancheste and London, amongst other national jazz festivals, with his quintet.

Pianist Simpson is based in London playing a wide variety of music, and leads his own group playing original jazz music.

Rick is a regular performer at Ronnie Scot’ts, the 606 Jazz Club, Pizza Express Dean Street, The Vortex and The Bull’s Head, and he has appeared at larger UK venues such as the Royal Festival Hall and the Purcell Room.

In 2008, Rick won a Yamaha Scholarship Prize for Outstanding Jazz Musicians. A recording of Rick’s band was put on the front cover of Jazzwise magazine.

The music starts at 8.30pm, with suggested donations of £5 per person which pays the musicians and keeps the nights running on a weekly basis.