Atila returns to Bedford to jazz up your Monday night

A jazz singer will be returning to The Bedford Arms on Monday.

Atila Huseyinhas been described as sylish and musically classy in his interpretations of the American Songbook.

He has taken influence from the early works of Frank Sinatra.

Atila’s first release under his own name was ‘How Do You Keep the Music Playing’ co-produced by conductor and arranger Evan Jolly. The 2005 album has tracks featuring small band, conventional big band and 64-piece orchestra.

Atila has performed live on the Alan Titchmarsh Television Show on ITV in 2010 and on ITV show Stepping Out, in 2013. He has also recorded advertisements for many international companies including the Emirates 2012.

‘Your’s Tonight’ EP, released in 2011 as a collaboration with arranger Tommy Laurence, celebrates Atila’s love of the big band format, by featuring the UK’s top musicians including Steve Sidwell. It also marks Atila’s first writing credit for the English lyrics to ‘Guaglione’.

In 2013 Atila was invited to perform with Buddy Greco for his 70th Anniversary Celebration.

Recently Atila has returned to the studio with an ambitious project centred around the early musical career of Nat King Cole.

King for a day came out of Atila’s long running residency at the Park Plaza hotel and the Arts Club Dover Street.

Music from 8.30pm, with suggested contributions of £5 per listener.