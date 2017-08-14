Join the dance as traditional Indian artform is celebrated in Bedford

One of India’s oldest and most prestigious forms of dance is being cleberated at a special festival in Bedford starting this weekend.

Though little-known in Britain, Odissi t is one of the most important forms of dance in India, with archaeological findings from the second century BC.

It originated in the Indian state of Odisha and was once performed by temple dancers. It is now seen as a vibrant celebration of movement and song, and is widely performed in the world today.

The The Higgins Art Gallery & Museum will be hosting a free exhibition on the topic from August 19 to September 2, as well as a series of talks and lectures bringing to life the dance and culture of India.

Families looking for something different to do in the holiday can take part in arts and crafts and dance-based workshops.

There will also be a summer school for professional Odissi dancers , amateurs and beginners who will be travelling from all over Europe to learn under the guidance of Shalakha Rai and Madhavi Mudgal, who will be presenting a lecture-performance on August 27 at the University of Bedfordshire.

Visit thehigginsbedford.org.uk for more information about the festival.