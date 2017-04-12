An evening of freewheeling fun in MK with Danny Baker

Writer and broadcaster Danny Baker brings his acclaimed one-man show to Milton Keynes Theatre this week.

Cradle To The Stage is a freewheeling night of recollections and reflections on Baker’s remarkable life and career. The Milton Keynes date was added to his tour following public demand.

Baker said: “The stage has always been my first love. Let me put that another way. I have never done anything like this before in my life.

“I will of course arrive in front of you going off like a Cacophonous Catherine Wheel of Chat, armed with hundreds of tall tales to tell, many complete with proof from my family picture album to stop you thinking I am simply raving. I’ve been at this showman racket a full 40 years now – there is truly much to discuss and plenty to be held to account for.”

Danny Baker has worked throughout print, television and radio. His recent bestselling autobiographies were adapted into the hit BBC series Cradle to Grave and he is currently working on the third instalment. He can be heard on Saturdays mornings with his multi-award winning BBC Radio 5 Live show which includes his usual mixture of music, sport, guests andDanny’s signature encyclopaedic wit.

The show comes to the venue on Friday April 14. Visit atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes to book.