Acclaimed young sax player brings jazz to Bedford pub

An award-winning saxophonist is the guest artist at next week’s Monday Night Jazz session at the White Horse in Bedford.

UK-based Irishman Riley Stone-Lonergan started working as a professional musician in Ireland at the age of 16.

After two years working with local big bands and ensembles, Riley moved to the UK to study at Leeds College of Music, the longest running jazz course in Europe.

In 2011, he graduated with First Class Honours and was the recipient of a number of awards including the Dave Cooper Memorial Prize for Jazz Saxophone, John Scheerer Prize for Woodwind and David Hoult Prize for Outstanding Performance.

In recent years, Riley has made two extended trips to New York City. Here, he studied with Seamus Blake, Chris Cheek, Rich Perry and Joel Frahm and recorded his original material at Tedesco Studios, as well as performing in Washington DC. In addition to this, Riley has worked overseas as a featured soloist at Bergamo Jazz Festival in Italy and has toured in Ireland, Germany, Poland and the UK.

The music starts at 8.30pm. A suggested contribution of £5 per person is asked of the audience to ensure the musicians earn a fair fee for their performance.