Acclaimed trio bring Brahms and Haydn classics to Bedford

Bedford Music Club welcomes the highly acclaimed Phoenix Piano Trio for a concert at Bedford Girls’ School on Thursday February 16.

The Phoenix Trio has appeared at Wigmore Hall and all over the UK and is made up of three world-class musicians in their own right: violinist Jonathan Stone, cellist Christian Elliott and pianist Sholto Kynoch.

Their programme includes one of Haydn’s most popular chamber works and Brahms’ first trio, written in the year that his close friend Robert Schumann was committed to an asylum.

The concert is the fourth of six evenings of classical music that Bedford Music Club showcases between October and May every year.

The concerts draw together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing.

The next recital will be given by local celebrity opera singer Kitty Whately on Thursday, March 30, accompanied on the piano by Bedford Music Club artistic director and award-winning accompanist William Vann.

The concert starts at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £5 for students and £2 for children. They are available on the door, or can be reserved by calling 01234 261811.

Visit www.bedfordmusicclub.co.uk for more information.