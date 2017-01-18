Acclaimed play coming to Bedford tells story of immigrants in violent world

Ice-creams, suitcases, floorboards and buttons tell the tale of a young Eastern European girl and her journey to England in a play at The Place.

In a Thousand Pieces, presented by The Paper Birds, is a depiction of the violent, isolated and brutal world home to thousands of women forced into the British sex trade.

It tells of events, voices and settings from the lives of the women affected, with their stories fracturing, reforming, repeating and take on new shapes and forms exploring the epidemic of sex slavery.

Described as “a beautifully woven patchwork of accounts, misunderstanding, movement, text and original music,” the play was nominated for The Stage’s Best Ensemble Award, Total Theatre’s ‘est Young Company and The Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award 2008. It was also winner of a Fringe First Award and Fringe Review Award at Edinburgh Fringe 2008.

The Scotsman hailed it as “a sharp, compassionate and deeply felt show,” with The Stage calling it “absorbing, essential, lovely viewing”.

The play comes to the venue on Thursday January 26 at 7.30pm. It runs for 55 minutes and is suitable for ages 13 and above. Tickets cost £12.50 or £10.50 for concessions. Call 01234 362337 to book.