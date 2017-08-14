A weekend of jazz for variety of tastes at Bedford festival

Newcomers and connoisseurs alike are promised delights aplenty when the Conscia Jazz Festival takes place in Bedford next month.

The event will focus on variety, with the organisers hoping to reach a broad range of fans, as well as those unfamiliar with jazz.

The festival will be based at the Quarry Theatre, with more than 20 acts performing from Friday September 1 to Sunday September 3.

The Friday night will be headlined by Snowpoet, described by Notes and Vibes a “refreshingly original and remarkably deep”.

Topping the bill on the Saturday is Joe Stilgoe, hailed as “a very British Harry Connick Jr” by the Sunday Times, while bringing proceedings to an end on the Sunday will be the Birmingham Jazz Orchestra, who are “all killer, no filler, packed with vibrancy and passion,” according to London Jazz News. The orchestra will be joined by saxophonist Trish Clowes.

Main stage acts include the Nigel Price Trio, Empirical Trio, Arnie Somogyi’s JumpMonk Quintet, Kit Downes and the Phil Meadows Quartet.

As well as headline shows and main stage events, there will also be fringe events and a free entry Community Stage, based in the garden of the Quarry Theatre. Educational workshops will be held on both the Saturday and Sunday mornings of the festival.

Visit www.conscia.org to book or for more information.