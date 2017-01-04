A taste of North East culture comes to Wavendon with Pitmen

The songs, humour and culture of the mining tradition of the North East come to the area this month courtesy of the Pitmen Poets.

The group comprises four leading champions of the North East’s musical heritage – ex-Lindisfarne and Jack The Lad singer and writer Billy Mitchell, song man from London’s West End musical Warhorse, Bob Fox, leading exponent of Tyneside song Benny Graham and much-covered BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominee songwriter Jez Lowe.

With archive footage and photographs, they present a journey through the centuries of a once-great industry, from the songs that saw it thrive to those that saw its demise and the resulting aftermath.

Billy spent much of the 70s touring Europe with folk-rockers Jack the Lad before becoming half of Maxie & Mitch.

He fronted Lindisfarne from 1996 until they retired in 2003. Continuing to perform solo and with his band, he has more recently been touring The Lindisfarne Story with his friend and Lindisfarne co-founder, Ray Laidlaw.

The Pitmen Poets come to The Stables in Wavendon on Tuesday, January 17. The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £20.

Call 01908 280800 or visit www.stables.org to book.