Sheridan Smith brings Funny Girl to Milton Keynes

Stage star Sheridan Smith will reprise her critically acclaimed performance of Fanny Brice in the tour of Funny Girl when it comes to Milton Keynes next year.

She appears at the venue from Tuesday February 28 through to Saturday March 4.

Funny Girl brought global fame to Barbra Streisand 50 years ago and boasts some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history, including People and Don’t Rain On My Parade.

The musical tells the story of Fanny Brice, whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star.

Sheridan Smith reprises the role of Fanny Brice. Her other theatre work includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hedda Gabler, Flare Path and Legally Blonde. On television, she appeared in several series of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps as well as dramas The C Word, Cilla and Jonathan Creek.

Further castine will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on-sale now at www.atgtickets.com/Miiltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652. The theatre have stated that Sheridan Smith will not appear in the 2.30pm performance on Wednesday March 1.