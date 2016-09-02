Taking a satirical swipe at the vicious side of journalism

A vicious journalist who craves fame at any cost is the subject of sharp comedy satire performed at Sharnbrook Mill Theatre next week.

Silly Cow, by Ben Elton, tells the story of Doris Wallace, a tough newspaper columnist with a talent for caustic insults and career assassination.

The queen of the tabloid press is content with her toy boy and her pretty personal assistant and is on the verge of glorious success with her own television show.

She’s not going to let anything, or anyone, get in her way – not even the ‘silly cow’ of an actress who is suing her for libel.

Any potentially embarrassing skeletons she may have in her cupboard are securely locked away – or so she thinks. Doris is about to discover that even journalists can’t escape reaping what they have sown.

The play has been descrobed by the Daily Mirror as “crude, clever and killingly funny”.

The play runs from Monday September 12 to Saturday September 17. Tickets cost from £9.

See the website www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk or visit Twinkle Twinkle Boutique in High Street to book.