Strictly stars in celebration of dance magic at MK Theatre

Stars from Strictly Come Dancing are taking part in a new show at Milton Keynes Theatre next month.

Keep Dancing celebrates the ever popular world of ballroom and Latin dance. It features Jay McGuiness, Aliona Valani, Strictly favourite Robin Windsor and other professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing, who will dance alongside world-champion Ballroom and Latin Dancers.

Jay McGuiness will perform with his winning professional partner Aliona Valani. Before becoming the 2015 Strictly Champion with Aliona, Jay enjoyed huge success as a member of the band The Wanted, who had number 1 hits in the UK and sold over 3 million records in the USA.

Aliona is a long-serving and popular dancer from Strictly Come Dancing and has led two of her celebrity partners to victory, as well as winning the Strictly Christmas Special with Louis Smith.

Robin Windsor was a favourite professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and has also starred in the hit show Burn The Floor both in the West End and on Broadway.

The show runs from Tuesday September 6 to Saturday September 10.

Visit www.atgtickets.com/Miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652 to book.