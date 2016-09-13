Sisters do it for themselves in hit musical coming to theatre

Alexandra Burke stars in a new production of the smash-hit musical comedy Sister Act at Milton Keynes Theatre this month.

Based on the film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody, she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Alexandra Burke will perform the role of Deloris at all evening performances. At the matinee performances, the role of will be played by Joanna Francis.

Alexandra recently starred in the national tour of The Bodyguard, a part she also played in the West End. She originally rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor. Her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over a million copies in the U. She was invited by Beyoncé to support her I Am... Tour.

Sister Act runs at the theatre from Monday September 26 to Saturday October 1.

Call 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes to book.