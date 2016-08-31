Sharp comic talents promise laughs at comedy night return

Comic talent and guaranteed laughs return to Bedford when Castle Comedy comes to the Ent Shed next week.

The headline act is Nick Page, a former presenter of BBC One’s Escape to The Country. He recently came runner up in the English Comedian of the Year competition, earning him a tour of Australia as a prize.

Nick is known for his rapid-fire delivery and has been described by the Guardian as “a bear-like man with a fund of barely believable stories about life, love and brushes with the law.”

Rhod Gilbert has hailed him as “the very best storyteller on the comedy circuit”.

Opening the show is Mark Cram, a Castle Comedy regular who was named Bedford New Comedian of the Year 2013.

Next up is musical comedy sensation Tamar Broadbent. She has sung her comedy songs on BBC Radio 4 and was a finalist in the Amused Moose Laugh Off and Funny Women Awards 2015.

Michael Palin said of her: “I predict a great future.”

The MC for the show is the Castle Comedy favourite Paul Revill.

The show takes place on Thursday September 8. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8. Call 07736 060541 or visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk to book.