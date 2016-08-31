New theatre company starts out with a Wilde favourite

Oscar Wilde’s classic play The Importance of Being Earnest is being staged in Bedford next week.

It will be the first show presented by Bedford-based company Toffee Apple Productions and will be performed at St Cuthbert’s Hall on September 7, 9 and 10.

The play is known for its elegant lampooning of the hypocrisies of a Victorian society and opens as two bachelors, the dependable John Worthing and upper class playboy Algernon Moncrieff feel compelled to create different identities in order to pursue two eligible ladies, Cecily Cardew and Gwendolen Fairfax.

The misadventures which result from their subterfuge and their brushes with the redoubtable Lady Bracknell and the uptight Miss Prism result in a rollicking plot with some of the finest dialogue to be found in theatre.

The ticket price includes a cucumber sandwich which will be served in the first interval. Visit www.stcuthberts hall.co.uk to book.

Toffee Apple is also currently working on a youth production of Les Miserables and is still looking for more young peopled aged up to 19 to join the show which will be performed at Trinity Theatre, Bedford in December.

Emailchris.ingley@hot mail.co.uk fo r more.