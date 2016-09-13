Lush sounds from lauded jazz saxophonist at Bedford Arms

Acclaimed saxophonist Josh Kemp will treat jazz fans to his talents at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road on Monday September 19.

The London-based musician has released four CD and gained particular acclaim for his “flowing and intuitive” playing style. He is a regular performer at jazz clubs and festivals across the UK, with Arts Council funded tours completed in 2014 and 2015.

A versatile musician, Josh maintains a busy performing schedule, with around 200 gigs a year, across many styles Josh is equally happy playing in the jazz standards tradition or original compositions in a contemporary style.

Josh has won numerous plaudits from critics. The Daily Telegraph said of him: “It’s rare to hear a tenor sax sound quite as rounded and mellow as Josh Kemp’s.” The Jazzman has commended his “truly exceptional playing”, while the Guardian has noted his “‘mix of Getzian breeziness and Coltrane’s imploring cry”.

Whether it’s bluesy Hammond jazz rooted in the tradition or original pieces in a contemporary style, expect high-energy jazz with an enjoyable and relaxed groove from his ensemble.

Music will start at 8.30pm. Donations of £5 are encouraged to pay the musicians for their time.