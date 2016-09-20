Humour and humanity in new play on Bedford stage about life as a refugee

A powerful one-man play about a man seeking sanctuary in the UK after fleeing a wave of homophobia comes to Bedford this month.

Nine Lives threads humour and humanity to tell the personal story of a refugee.

Lladel Bryant pays Ishmael, who is looking for a home in the UK from his home in Zimbabwe where a fresh wave of homophobia threatens his life.

Sent to Leeds, he waits to hear his fate and waits for a new life to begin amongst strangers.

Writrer Zodwa Nyoni said: “I was inspired by the deportation of a friend of mine in 2013 to write something that could connect us all back to the human stories behind the headlines.

“In Nine Lives, I wanted to counter generalizations about migration and assumptions about refugees and asylum seekers. It has been a delight to see Lladel’s performances bringing all the characters in the story to life, finely balancing a combination of wit and humour with such a difficult subject.

“I think it is this that has engaged and moved audiences all over the country.”

Nine Lives is staged at The Place in Bedford on Wednesday September 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and £8 concessions.

Call 01234 354321 or visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book.