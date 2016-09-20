Humour and colour amid the grit in new play at The Place

Bedford theatre company bring their new and gritty production to The Place on Friday September 30.

The company previewed The Colours of Kenny Roach at Bedfringe last year before taking it to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received five star reviews for its thought-provoking subject matter and moving performances.

The play charts the decline and fall of precociously talented, charming, self-assured artist and lecturer Kenny. Inspired by true-life accounts, it draws the audience into Kenny’s world of addiction.

Projections of old masters and original artwork together with a soundtrack by The Smiths underscore the scenes .

But artistic director Lisa Stenhouse, who plays Kenny’s wife, is keen to stress that there is more to the play than a tale of self-destruction.

She said: “Yes, there are dark moments in the piece.

“ But the writerhas really captured the humour found in every human story. There are painfully recognisable observations of alcoholism and its effects on loved-ones and yet the simplicity and wit within the writing make for a life-affirming audience experience.”

She added: “It means a lot to us to be bringing the show to The Place and local audiences. Since moving to the area in 2014 we’ve really connected with the town’s network of creative people and places. Bedford is buzzing with artists, writers and performers and we’re thrilled to be part of this community.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 or £8.50 for concessions.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354321 to book or for more information.