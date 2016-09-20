Enjoy a fresh take on the piano trio at pavilion jazz concert

A piano trio with a difference comes to the Pavilion in Bedford Park to play and speak to music fans on September 29.

Conscia Jazz are bringing Little Lions to the venue in the latest concert in its current series of Jazz at the Park.

Little Lions comprise three young luminaries – pianist Matt Robinson, organist/keyboardist Joe Webb and drummer/percussionist Corrie Dick. The band were brought together by their shared passion and talent for “emotionally honest music”.

Taking insight from film scores of Thomas Newman, the melodic finesse of Joni Mitchell and the groove of Larry Goldings, Little Lions meld together the realms of singer-songwriter, jazz, ambient and emotive soundtracks in an individual way.

There will be a Q&A session in the second set, which invites audience members to ask the musicians questions . There is also food available at the cafe along with a wide selection of drinks.

Doors open at 7.40pm and the concert starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £10 plus booking fee. Visit conscia.org to book and for more information.