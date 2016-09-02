Dracula returns to the stage with suspense and seduction

A brand new stage version of Bram Stoker’s classic horror Dracula will be performed in Bedford next month.

The new adaption by Stephen Dietz, presented by Bedford Drama Company, aims to restore the suspense and seduction of the 1897 novel.

As Count Dracula begins to exert his will upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues of his appearance, in a valiant attempt to save themselves from a hideous fate.

The play hopes to paint a wickedly theatrical picture of Stoker’s famous vampire. The show is being directed by Lorna Dawson, who in recent years has been responsible for successfully bringing other literary classics to the Bedford stage.

Lorna said: “Despite the ghoulish nature of this story, it’s a lot of fun to produce and direct and I’m convinced audiences are really going to enjoy it.

“After many conversations about how to set the play, we have chosen to keep it very original and true to the gothic period. There are many technical challenges, not least because of the amount of stage blood required!”

The show is not suitable for children or anybody who considers themselves to be of a sensitive disposition.

Dracula is at The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road from Oct October 19 to 22. Tickets cost £9.50 or £8. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book or for more information.