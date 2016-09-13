Darkly entertaining slice of classic British theatre comes to Bedford

Joe Orton’s deliciously dark comedy Entertaining Mr Sloane comes to the stage this week courtesy of Bedford’s Swan Theatre Company.

The landmark of modern British drama was described by Tennessee Williams as the funniest play he’d ever seen and remains to many as thrilling and shocking as when it was first performed in 1964.

The play is set in ‘60s London where, behind closed doors in a forgotten part of the city, a woman named Kath is lonely.

Craving love and affection, Kath and her bachelor brother take in a lodger. Soon both become infatuated with the shady young tenant with a murky past – Mr Sloane.

As the pair compete for the affections of their new lodger, they embark on a dangerous game of blackmail and murder.

The production is directed by Jaymes Sygrove and Lissy Malt. Members of the company have performed in locations as diverse as Brussels, Bamberg, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Kansas City and Lanzarote.

Entertaining Mr Sloane is on at The Place in Bradgate Road until Saturday September 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets to book.