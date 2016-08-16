Cherish the styish sound of jazz star in the making at the Bedford Arms

Stylish jazz singer Atila Huseyin returns to the Bedford Arms on Monday August 29 after packing out the venue earlier this year.

Atila’s interpretations the American Songbook are internationally renowned, taking influence from early Frank Sinatra.

Atila was invited by Bill Ashton to feature with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2002.He learned his craft with NYJO, and following extensive UK touring he fronted the group on the Norwegian Sun Jazz Cruise, with special guests Benny Golson and Curtis Fuller.

Then followed an album with NYJO. Something Old, Something New was something of a debut record for Atila, and All About Jazz described him as being “only a step or two away from becoming one of the finest young jazz singers to emerge in quite some time”.

Atila’s first release under his own name was ‘How Do You Keep the Music Playing’ co-produced by conductor and arranger Evan Jolly. The 2005 album has tracks featuring small band, conventional big band and 64-piece orchestra.

In 2006 Atila met and toured with the legendary Buddy Greco. Buddy said: “I was knocked out by Atila. He has the voice and the class to show the world what great music is all about”. He later told Atila: “You’re gonna be a star, kid.”

Atila has performed live on the Alan Titchmarsh Television Show on ITV in 2010 and on ITV show Stepping O , in 2013. He has also recorded advertisements for many international companies including the Emirates.

In 2013 Atila was invited to perform with Buddy Greco for his 70th Anniversary Celebration.

Music will commence at 8.30pm. The night is run on the audience’s generosity and donations of £5 are encouraged to pay the musicians for their time and keep the event happening weekly.