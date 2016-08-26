Tigers suffer Grand Final defeat to Hemel

Bedford Tigers suffered a disappointing 40-14 defeat to Hemel Stags in their Grand Final match at the weekend.

The Tigers had won all three previous games between the sides this term, but fell behind early on to a converted try.

However, Bedford showed signs of recovery, moving 10-6 in front themselves thanks to a quick-fire Sam Richbell double.

Bedford pushed further ahead when Ed Strand released Sean Tribbeck to power over the line.

However, Hemel grabbed two interception tries and a simple overlap score before the interval, as they changed ends leading 24-14.

The break didn’t seem to stop the flow of Hemel attacks and penalties though as they added another three tries.

There were yellow cards for Stags’ prop Higgs for punching, while Bedford winger Charlie Palmer was also carded after an accidental collision when Stags went over.

With a man down, Bedford conceded two further tries which made the scoreboard read 40-14 to Hemel with 25 minutes to go.

The game was then called off early just five minutes after the last Hemel try when Tribbeck collected a kick through and was tackled high by a Hemel player, meaning the ambulance was called for, as the referee brought an end to proceedings.

Tigers will next play on Saturday, September 3 in the Harry Jepson Trophy with their opponents yet to be announced.

Squad: Jack Saunders, Charlie Palmer, Ed Strand, Ollie Fountain, Sean Tribbeck, Lee Walker, Rob Ashton, Jamie Goss, Jock Marshall, Sam Richbell, Karl Siudak, Dan Baroux, Lewis McCracken, Dan Ridge, Kev Scales, Stephen Hill, Pas Falces, Wozza Foskett.