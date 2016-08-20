Tigers roar into the Grand Final

Bedford Tigers reached the East Rugby League Grand Final for the third year in a row as they put 12 tries past a very determined Brentwood side.

Bringing a bare 13 players and no subs, Brentwood competed very well in the first half going in 14 points down as four tries from Ollie Fountain and 20 points from the boot of Lee Walker helping Bedford progress.

Fountain ran 60m for his opening interception try, before Sam Richbell used his brute strength to cross over with Walker converting both for a 12-0 lead.

Preye Kongha pulled a try back for Brentwood, although Tigers extended their advantage further through Waide Allen.

Brentwood reduced the deficit to eight points after a Harry Chambers score, but Bedford soon led 30-10 as Charlie Palmer and Jamie Goss went over, Walker’s boot doing the rest.

Charlie Chambers dotted down to make the half time score 30-16, while Brentwood closed the gap in the second period, Ruairi Henderson touching down.

That was to be the last score from Brentwood however, as the physicality of the Tigers was just too much.

Fountain, Jack Peachey (2) and Carl Siudak all scored tries, with Walker’s kicks pushing the advantage up to 52-22.

Fountain completed his hat-trick, Walker converting, while Trevor Hibbert came off the bench to touch down, before Fountain raced through for his fourth of the afternoon.

Tigers now play Hemel Stags in the Grand Final.