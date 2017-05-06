Thurstance hammers stunning double ton in Beds’ incredible run chase

George Thurstance hammered a superb unbeaten double hundred as Bedfordshire produced a stunning nine wicket win over Hertfordshire in the Unicorns KO Trophy Group Four on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth 387 for victory, Flitwick CC captain Thurstance opened up with James Kettleborough, the pair putting on 134 for the first wicket before Kettleborough was out for 62 from 38 balls.

However, Thurstance was then joined by Callum Berrill and the pair raced to their target as Thurstance made 200 not out from 138 balls with 19 fours and eight sixes.

Berrill reached three figures too, with his unbeaten 109 from 99 balls including nine fours and four sixes as they made 387-1 in the 45th over.

Earlier, Herts had made an imposing 386-3 as they too had a century opening stand with S Gale (58) and J Southgate (82) in full flow.

Thurstance broke the partnership at 102, while he then removed Southgate too as Herts were 172-2.

However, former Beds player Dan Blacktopp hit a run a ball 80,before Thurstance had him caught too, finishing with 3-62.

The star was former Essex batsman Tanveer Sikander whose 145 from just 75 balls with 17 fours and four sixes saw Herts reach 386-3, but it just wasn’t enough.

Beds are away to Wiltshire this weekend at Warminster CC as they then host Buckinghamshire at Dunstable Town CC on May 14 and visit Suffolk on May 21.