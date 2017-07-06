The A’s falter in pair of high-scoring ties

Ampthill Town 1st XI were on the wrong end of a high-scoring league game at Ampthill Park in the Saracens Championship on Saturday against Hoddesdon.

The visitors chose to have a bowl first and the A’s had a great start with the top four batsmen all getting runs.

Pat Brooke (59), James Kerr (58) and Nick Barden (51) contributed with good knocks to help Ampthill reach 235-5 with 11 overs to go.

With 300 in sight, however, the tail refused to wag and the innings fell away to 258 all out in the 57th over.

The visitors also batted well early on with the difference being Hoddesdon’s Broodryk going on to make an undefeated century as they secured victory with five wickets down in the 52nd over.

The 2nd XI also lost a high-scoring game on the road against a young Broxbourne side.

Batting first, the A’s notched 237-6 in their 53 overs, with half-centuries for Will Glenister, Dan Bennett and Danny Thompson.

The bowling did not perform as consistently as usual and despite getting the hosts eight wickets down, Broxbourne’s winning runs were hit in the 46th over.

The 3rd XI lost by 112 runs to Lutonian at Lower Wardown Park.

The home side smashed 286-6 in their 40 overs, with Will Shaw the pick of the Ampthill bowlers (2-30).

The A’s never looked like chasing down the total and the innings closed on 174-8.

The best of the Ampthill batters were JJ Pekszyc, with an unbeaten 35, and Marcel Everett with 31.

The 4th XI’s game with Blunham was cancelled earlier in the week and there was no Sunday games.

This weekend the Saturday 1st XI host league leaders West Herts in an 11.30am start.

Meanwhile the Sunday firsts entertain Dunstable Town, with their contest starting at 1.30pm.