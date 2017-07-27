T20 triumph for Ampthill

After a very wet weekend where only one game survived the weather the T20 team’s victory on Friday night took centre stage.

All four of the Saturday fixtures were washed out despite three of them starting, and on Sunday both the Is and IIs were cancelled before a ball was bowled.

The Sunday IIIs played a reduced over game at Harrold IIs and lost a low scoring game by three wickets.

Batting first the A’s had a solid start with 54 from Colin Ruddick and 40 from John Keeling and the innings closed on 132 for 5 off 38 overs. Harrold scored runs quickly but kept losing wickets and despite 4-38 from David Manyweathers the home side scored the winning runs in the 25th over.

On a dry Friday night the T20 side played the regional final at Eversholt and finished winners by 7 wickets.

Eversholt chose to bat first and were struggling at 28- 5, Will Sneath taking 3 for 11.

A 61 run partnership recovered the innings but some late wickets from Ollie Evans restricted the home side to 120 for 9 in 20 overs.

The A’s got a great start as Nick Barden hit a 30 ball 48 and the game was finished off by Jake Duxbury (23) and Pat Brooke (29 no) with 20 balls remaining. Ampthill will now play in their first Viegli Bedfordshire Cricket T20 finals day on Sunday, September 10.

Weather permitting the Saturday first XI travel to Reed for a 11.30am start, whilst on Sunday the last derby of the season sees the short visit to The Hardy Vale.