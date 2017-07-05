Spin kings lead Bedford home

The Bedford CC Saturday 1st XI romped home to a much-needed victory at The Bury on Saturday, winning by seven wickets against Old Warden.

A couple of games fell victim to the weather, but all of the matches that did take place resulted in Bedford victories during a successful week for the club.

For the Saturday 1st XI, Robbie Dhesi (3-8) and Simeon Gay (3-13) spun Old Warden out for just 107 while opener Jason George (51) led the way in the Bedford reply.

The Sunday 1st XI kept up their impressive form with a storming victory at Sandy.

Batting first, Bedford set Sandy 273 to win with runs for captain Dominic Mawdsley (81) and another half-century by Jason George.

Three wickets apiece for Lewis Donald and Jonny Dove helped the 1st XI stay top of the league with a 126-run victory.

It was an equally comfortable afternoon for the 2nd XI at The Bury as they beat Great Brickhill by nine wickets.

The spinners had a field day here too as Sudheesh Sudhakaran (3-31) and Gay (3-36) kept Brickhill down to 213 on a good batting track.

It was proved to be so by Syed Bukhari in the chase, as he scored 10 boundaries and nine massive sixes in an unbeaten 109, to see Bedford sprint home with 90 balls to spare.

There were also wins for the U11 Lions along with the U9s Panthers and Leopards to cap off a brilliant week.

The first game was on Monday as the U13 Falcons beat Blunham by seven wickets at Mowsbury Park.

Rohit Mehmi (2-11 ) was the pick of the bowlers as the Falcons held Blunham to 123-7. Rohit’s brother Rohan, Harry Midgley and Vedant Somal chipped in to complete a comfortable chase.

The Falcons were in action again the following day as they made light work of Pavenham & Felmersham. Bowling first, Ben Ashdown (2-12) produced a fantastic opening spell as Pavenham stumbled to 115-4.

Oliver Haliwell-Olphin (33 not out) and Thomas Herbert (29 not out) batted superbly as Bedford coasted home with 21 balls to spare.

The U13 Eagles won via a concession, along with the U15 A side on Thursday to keep both sides top of their leagues.

The U13 Kestrels kept the winning week going with a comfortable 54-run victory against Olney Town on Friday.

Vedant Somal (33 not out) and Sam Richardson (28) were the main stays in a Bedford total of 123-5 and Charlie King (2-7) finished the job as Olney were restricted to 69-7.