Three changes for Blues as they face Bristol

Bedford Blues have made three changes to their side for the Greene King IPA Championship clash against Bristol this afternoon.

The Blues are missing a number of players through injury with Chris Czekaj suffering a slight calf twinge, Will Hooley has a shoulder knock, Howard Packman has a hamstring strain and Josh Buggea has issues with his foot and knee.

That sees James Wilson starting at fullback, Ollie Dodge getting the nod in the centre and Justin Blanchet coming in at openside flanker.

There is also a welcome return to the squad for hooker George Edgson who takes a place on the bench having fully recovered from a long-term injury.

Speaking ahead of the game, director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “We’re certainly looking forward to this one and especially off the back of that disappointing second half last week. We allowed Ealing far too much time and space and to their credit they took it.

“As you’d expect there’s been plenty of intensity in training this week and it’s shaping up to be another great afternoon out at Goldington Road.”

Starting line-up:

15. James Wilson

14. Elliot Clements-HIll

13. Michael Le Bourgeois (c)

12. Ollie Dodge

11. Dean Adamson

10. Harry Sheppard

9. Lee Dickson

1. Sean McCarthy

2. Tom Lindsay

3. Alex Penny

4. Ed Taylor

5. Will Carrick-Smith

6. Alex Rae

7. Justin Blanchet

8. Jarad Williams

Replacements:

16. George Edgson

17. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo

18. Ben Cooper

19. Paul Tupai

20. Ben Adams

21. Jordan Burns

22. Rich Lane