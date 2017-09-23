Three changes for Blues as they face Bristol

Bedford Blues have made three changes to their side for the Greene King IPA Championship clash against Bristol this afternoon.
The Blues are missing a number of players through injury with Chris Czekaj suffering a slight calf twinge, Will Hooley has a shoulder knock, Howard Packman has a hamstring strain and Josh Buggea has issues with his foot and knee.
That sees James Wilson starting at fullback, Ollie Dodge getting the nod in the centre and Justin Blanchet coming in at openside flanker.
There is also a welcome return to the squad for hooker George Edgson who takes a place on the bench having fully recovered from a long-term injury.
Speaking ahead of the game, director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “We’re certainly looking forward to this one and especially off the back of that disappointing second half last week. We allowed Ealing far too much time and space and to their credit they took it.
“As you’d expect there’s been plenty of intensity in training this week and it’s shaping up to be another great afternoon out at Goldington Road.”
Starting line-up:
15. James Wilson
14. Elliot Clements-HIll
13. Michael Le Bourgeois (c)
12. Ollie Dodge
11. Dean Adamson
10. Harry Sheppard
9. Lee Dickson
1. Sean McCarthy
2. Tom Lindsay
3. Alex Penny
4. Ed Taylor
5. Will Carrick-Smith
6. Alex Rae
7. Justin Blanchet
8. Jarad Williams
Replacements:
16. George Edgson
17. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo
18. Ben Cooper
19. Paul Tupai
20. Ben Adams
21. Jordan Burns
22. Rich Lane
