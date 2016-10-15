Swifts rally but can’t prevent Deepings defeat

Bedford Swifts fell to a 24-17 defeat at Deepings in their Midlands Four East South encounter on Saturday.

In front of a good crowd, which included Swifts’ Director of Rugby Josh Buggea, Deepings went ahead when their marauding front row powered over.

Swifts were in need of a response and it came, but not as they had wanted.

They spent around 15-20 minutes in the opposition half, but this pressure only amounted to three points.

Deepings scored again, and the conversion sailed over, as the hosts led 14-3 at the interval.

In the second period Deepings turned up the pressure,using the first phase play well and some missed tackles allowed them to score another try.

This time it wasn’t converted which kept the away team in the game.

Swifts rallied and Gareth Tindall took the game forward by making some decisive carries with the ball.

Carl Payne also produced a number of breaks but was caught by their equally fast winger to stop a certain try.

However, Swifts continued with their momentum and returning flanker Rob Rowland popped up after multiple tap penalties to power through the Deepings line to score, with the extras making it 19-10.

Swifts dipped once again to allow Deepings’ powerful prop over the line, however the touch judging from the home player left a lot to be desired.

With the conversion missed, Swifts once again ramped up the pressure with James Harley, Solomon Sohota and Rob Rowland taking the ball forward well. as Ashley Mattin spun a pass for Andrew Stocks to ghost over the line.

The conversion made it 24-17, but Swifts couldn’t find another score.

This weekend, Swifts host Birmingham Exiles in the Midlands Junior Vase.