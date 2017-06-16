Spelman and Fields re-sign for Blues

Bedford Blues duo Dave Spelman and Jacob Fields have agreed to stay and Goldington Road for the 2017-18 season.

Prop Spelman, 23, suffered a frustrating first season with the club, as having featured in the matchday squad on a regular basis, he picked up an innocuous looking knee injury in training at the tail-end of 2016 that ended up ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

Following a long spell of rehabilitation, Spelman, who has represented England Students, Cambridge University and Old Albanians, is now back, raring to go and ready to repay all the support shown to him while on the sidelines.

Also packing down with Spelman will be exciting hooker Fields, 23, who has continued his development while at Goldington Road.

Having come through the Bath Academy, Fields moved on to Loughborough Students where he benefitted from the coaching of George Chuter while also completing a degree in Sports Science and Management.

On the pitch, Fields brings real dynamism around the park with his chop tackling being a real big feature of his game as speaking of the re-signings, Blues director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “Dave and Jacob are still relatively young for front rowers and both have shown a huge appetite to improve and develop.

“More importantly, they also want to continuing do it here under Hynsey (Martin Hynes) and now Alex Rae as well.

“Dave is well on the way to recovering from quite a serious injury and he’s due to be fully integrated into training before the end of the month.

“After such a long time on the side-lines, he’s revitalised and eager to get stuck in.

“Jacob has now had a full Championship season under his belt and that will stand him good stead as the hooking position is now a very competitive one.”

The re-signings move the Blues squad for 2017/18 up to 27 players as Spelman and Fields join Rich Lane (Jersey), Harry Sheppard (London Scottish), Tom Lindsay (Saracens), Will Hooley (Exeter Chiefs), Howard Packman (Northampton Saints), Chris Czekaj, Lee Dickson (Saints), George Edgson (Wasps), Sean McCarthy (Jersey), Alex Penny (Ealing Trailfinders), Alex Rae (Jersey) and Jarad Williams (Doncaster Knights) in signing for next season while Ben Adams, Dean Adamson, Justin Blanchet, Josh Buggea, Jordan Burns, Will Carrick-Smith, Elliot Clements-Hill, Ben Cooper, Ollie Dodge, Michael Le Bourgeois, Camilo Parilli-Ocampo, Ed Taylor and Paul Tupai have all signed new deals.