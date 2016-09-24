Sharp back as Blues shuffle their pack against Knights

Bedford Blues head north this weekend as they travel to Castle Park to take on Doncaster Knights in the Greene King IPA Championship.

A hugely attritional game against London Irish last weekend saw the Blues hitting form, but ultimately they fell just short against the former Premiership side as they went down 30-23.

Now they travel to last season’s Championship finalist for another extremely tough assignment, as the Knights have made a great start to their campaign having managed to keep the bulk of last year’s squad, while also adding some significant new signings.

The Blues meanwhile make a number of changes to the team that ran London Irish close last weekend with Ollie Dodge, Jake Sharp and Jordan Burns all starting in the backs while Dave Spelman, Mike Howard and Justin Blanchet get the nod up front.

Starting line-up: 15. Michael Le Bourgeois (c); 14. Pat Tapley; 13. Tom Farrell; 12. Ollie Dodge; 11. Dean Adamson; 10. Jake Sharp; 9. Jordan Burns; 1. Hayden Thompson-Stringer; 2. George Edgson; 3. Dave Spelman; 4. Mike Howard; 5. Will Carrick-Smith; 6. Justin Blanchet; 7. Ben Adams; 8. Jason Hill.

Replacements: 16. Jacob Fields; 17. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo; 18. Billy Walker; 19. Ed Taylor; 20. Josh Buggea; 21. Tom Whiteley; 22. Myles Dorrian.