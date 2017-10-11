Re-jigged Amps hit bonus mark

An unusual-looking Ampthill side secured a bonus point 35-12 when hosting Fylde in National One at Dillingham Park on Saturday.

Amps’ squad saw numerous changes from the team that beat Bishop’s Stortford the previous week.

Up front Toby Trinder started at loosehead, Josh Taylor at hooker and Aleki Lutui moved to tighthead.

In the backs, Kevin Barratt was at scrum-half, Josh Sharp at fly-half, Karim Lynch at inside centre, England U20 and Saracens dual registered Ali Crossdale at wing and James Pritchard moved to full back.

The bench included Scott Wright and Matt Dawson, promoted from the 1881s, Karl Garside and Stef Liebenburg while Lawrence Rayner returned from injury.

Amps led 21-0 at half-time after tries from Josh Sharp, back-row Chris West and lock Alex Woolford with Sharp adding the extras for all three.

The visitors came back into the game at the start of the second half, scoring a 47th minute unconverted try through lock Ollie Parkinson.

The hosts responded by extending their lead on 68 minutes through centre Sam Hanks, converted by replacement Rayner.

Fylde scored again through fly-half Greg Smith, who converted his own 76th minute try but the home side had the last word with a 78th minute try through Pritchard with Rayner again successful with the conversion.

Fylde were much more competitive in the second period but still lost the half by a conversion leaving the score 35-12 at the final whistle.

The unusual-looking Ampthill side secured the bonus point victory but Fylde showed what they were capable of in the second-half.

This Saturday the A’s travel to Loughborough.

Ampthill Jets won 76-5 at Cheshunt, while the Extras defeated Bishop’s Stortford 48-12. The Vs went down 28-14 at Kempston, with the Academy 41-7 victors over Wellingborough Colts.