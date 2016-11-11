Rayer blasts Bedford for ‘shocking lack of discipline’

Bedford RFC director of rugby Mike Rayer laid into his players’ for a ‘shocking lack of discipline’ during Saturday’s 36-34 defeat to Nottingham.

The Blues found themselves 22-0 in front at one stage, before allowing Nottingham back into the game, as they pinched victory at the death.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Rayer said: “It was one of the most difficult performances I’ve ever had to endure.

“We butchered about 14 points in the opening 10 minutes, managed to get ourselves ahead but then gave them a leg up back into the game by giving away penalties and they went up the other end and scored.

“It was a shocking lack of discipline followed by gift wrapping them a try just before half time.

“We started well after the break but then we went for a crazy kick through which they gathered in and scored. That momentum had gone and we got what we deserved.

“That was one of the poorest performances I’ve ever seen from us.”

Had Blues triumphed, then Rayer’s mood wouldn’t have lifted greatly, as he added: “We nearly got away with it at the end, but it would have been papering over the cracks.

“When we stick to the script we play some fantastic rugby and score good tries, but when we deviate we are in trouble. There aren’t massive problems, just small silly things that end up being catastrophic and not just today, but in other games as well.

“I’ve got to give credit to the lads though as they worked hard to come back into the game and take the lead with two late tries showed a fair amount of ticker but then we went and kicked possession away again, but Nottingham are dangerous in broken play and we were punished.”