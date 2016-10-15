Queens are far too strong for Stamford

Bedford Queens recorded a 43-7 victory against Stamford College Old Boys in their Midlands Four East South clash at Putnoe Woods on Saturday.

Straight from the off Queens showed their intent as Brett Simpson collected the kick and made a surge down the middle of the park.

From the subsequent breakdown quick thinking from scrum half Dave Morrish and good hands from back rower Tom Clarke put winger Andrew Jackson away to touch down, Chris Bell’s conversion making it 7-0.

Queens continued to pile on the pressure and the penalty count began to rack up for the away side.

To Stamford’s credit they held strong against a barrage of catch and drive line out attempts, prompting some quick thinking from player-coach Ashley Tapper as he launched a magnificent crossfield kick which winger Jackson collected for his second try of the day.

Bell was successful from the tee again to make it 14-0.

The lineout was now beginning to function and the next two scores were as a direct result of this improvement, with Simpson and Alex Wright touching down to make the scores 24-0 at half time.

The start of the second half was to be Stamford’s purple patch with a period of sustained pressure in Queens’ own 22.

However, the home side held strong and following a turnover in possession Queens were back up the other end of the field, with Wright barging his way over the line following another catch and drive.

Following the previous three scores, which although not that pretty were certainly effective, Queens turned on the class to score the best try of the game.

After a number of phases of slick hands and offloads, combined with fast ball through efficient rucking, substitute second row Will George cut a superb line off the breakdown and darted through the defence to touch down.

Tapper obliged with the extras to further stretch the home side’s lead.

If Stamford were in the referee’s bad books in the first half, with two yellow cards for dangerous tackles, it was now to be Queens’ turn to have a few players take a rest on the sideline.

First the official took exception to Tapper scrapping r on the floor, then John Wells stuck an innocuous leg out and was deemed to trip the opposition centre.

Following this Stamford scored their only try of the game as, after an awkward bounce of the ball, Queens were caught off guard and good hands saw the away sides backs link to touch down.

The final score of the game went to prop Jon Fisk crashing over from short range as Morrish added the extras to make the final score 43-7.

This weekend, Queens have an away trip to Claverdon for their RFU Junior Vase encounter.

There is also a second team game scheduled against Bedford Athletic thirds.

>> Kempston RFC are back in action this weekend when they visit Cranfield for a friendly.