Opponents named for Bedford’s British & Irish Cup campaign

Bedford pooled alongside Ospreys, Nottingham and reigning champions Munster A in their 2017/18 British & Irish Cup campaign.

Blues open up at fellow Championship side Nottingham on the weekend of October 13-15, before welcoming Ospreys to Goldington Road at 3pm on Saturday, October 21 for the annual Ladies’ Day game.

In December, the Blues will make the trip to Ireland to face Munster A on the weekend of December 8-10, before the game is reversed the following weekend as Bedford welcome the Pro 12 giants to town at 3pm on the Saturday.

Rounds five and six take place in January with Bedford heading to Swansea to take on Ospreys between the 12-14, with the final pool game at 2pm on Saturday, January 20 against old foes Nottingham at Goldington Road.

Looking ahead to the competition, Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer said: “Once again we’ve been drawn in a tough pool but we are very excited by the challenge ahead of us as we face two new opponents and an East Midlands derby.

“Travelling to Munster and the Ospreys will new adventures for us and our intrepid supporters, so we can really look forward to them, while ourselves and Nottingham have had some right ding dong battles over the last few years.

“As a club we really enjoy this tournament and will be going flat out to go as far as we can in the competition.”

British & Irish Cup games are included in the Blues season ticket and supporters can by tickets for all Bedford home games online from August at www.bedfordrugby.co.uk.