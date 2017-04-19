Myles saves the day late on for Bedford

Bedford Blues played their part fully in a bonanza of rugby on Sunday, as they drew 40-40 at Cornish Pirates.

A try at the death for Myles Dorrian in his last appearance in a Blues jersey was converted by Elliot Clements-Hill to ensure that the game finished honours even.

Bedford started fast and went straight on the front foot with Pat Tapley, Elliot Clements-Hill and Piers O’Conor all looking to work their way down the wings with Jordan Burns directing traffic.

The breakthrough came in the sixth minute when a penalty was sent to touch five metres from the Pirates try line.

Will Carrick-Smith collected the ball and the pack drove over the line with Dan George dotting down and Sharp adding the extras.

The home side grew into the game and after a quick lineout in the Blues 22 didn’t have the desired effect, a rushed clearance kick landed in a Pirates hand before being moved to Tom Duncan who went over with Will Cargill converting in the 10th minute.

The Pirates quickly doubled their lead after scrum half Alex Day sneaked around the corner before Cargill added the extras.

Max Bodilly then made a great break before the ball went along the line to Jake Parker who sent a kick through the gap for Jack Arnott to dive on to. Cargill added the extras and things looked decidedly bleak for Bedford.

But the Blues character shone through as they looked to get back in the game with Dan George dotting down and Sharp converting.

The hosts secured a try bonus point before the break as a scrum seven metres out led to a flurry of phases before Duncan went over and Cargill converted

The second half started much as the first finished with Duncan wrapping up his hat-trick with a well-worked effort from close range which Cargill converted to put his team 35-14 in front.

However, Michael Le Bourgeois jinked his way across the field before the ball ended up in Josh Buggea’s hands and he dived over, Sharp converting.

Four minutes later and Bedford were well and truly back in the game after Dorrian raced through the defence to score, with Sharp adding the extras once again.

Bedford’s fans were getting excited at 35-28, but Pirates looked to have scored a decisive try through Alex O’Meara.

However, with two minutes left, the comeback was on as Clements-Hill went on a mazy run and found O’Conor who dotted down.

In the final minute, Dorrian galloped away to score and Clements-Hill’s boot secured the 40-40 draw.