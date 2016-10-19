Meltdown costs A’s in home loss

Ampthill suffered a 31-17 defeat to Blackheath in their National One clash at Dillingham Park on Saturday.

The game began with the visitors on the front foot, however A’s defence held firm, nullifying their opponents catch and drive.

On almost their first foray into Blackheath territory the home side took the lead after 13 minutes through wing Pete Weightman who finished off a fine move, fly half Stef Jones adding the extras off the post.

Another 15 minutes of stalemate followed with neither side seemingly able to string a series of phases together as dropped and forward passes, knock ons and kicks from hand out on the full kept play between the 22s.

Just before the half hour, Fred Owen touched down for Blackheath, as A’s led 7-5 at the break.

The second half began with Ampthill on the attack but they failed to trouble the scoreboard and Blackheath’s Jack Walsh dummied his way across the line in the 50th minute, Mark Cooke converting.

This was the signal for an A’s defensive meltdown for 15 minutes similar to that against Mowden Park as the visitors ran in three more tries through Marcus Burcham,a penalty try and Leo Fielding, with Cooke adding two lots of extras.

In between, Jones converted a penalty goal on 62 minutes before left wing Sam Baker had the last word on 69 minutes touching down wide on the left after good inter-passing between backs and forwards.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “There were too many individual errors and four tries conceded in 17 minutes is unacceptable.

“Whilst I was unhappy with their first try which I thought had an obvious crossing it wouldn’t have made much difference as we were well beaten by a smarter, more streetwise side who controlled the breakdown.”

Ampthill visit Hartpury this weekend.